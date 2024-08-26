We're living in a God's world in Kaos's trailer

HQ

One of the final big productions coming to Netflix this summer is the Jeff Goldblum-led drama series Kaos. This show sees the Jurassic Park star taking on the role of Zeus and being tasked to navigate a world where mortals and gods are at odds.

The official synopsis for the show states the following: "The Gods of Olympus are just one big, dysfunctional family — unaware of the mortals with the power and fight to bring them down. Change is afoot with Riddy and Orpheus at the heart of it all."

This final trailer also presents a first glimpse at Billie Piper as Cassandra, Debi Mazar as Medusa, Susy Eddie Izzard as Lachy. As for when Kaos will arrive on Netflix, the show debuts on August 29.