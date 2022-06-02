We're leaping and punching our way through Kao the Kangaroo on today's GR Live

HQ

After a long hiatus, the platforming marsupial Kao the Kangaroo is back and better than ever in the new title simply known as Kao the Kangaroo. This game sees the titular character donning his signature boxing gloves and heading out into the world, in the hopes of finding his lost sister and discovering secrets about his father.

With a full story to experience, we're going to be jumping into Kao the Kangaroo on today's GR Live, where Rebeca will be hosting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for the typical one hour of gameplay. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch Rebeca as she tackles this platforming adventure.

And until we do start, be sure to read our review of Kao the Kangaroo here, and check out a trailer below.