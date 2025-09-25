We're killing Time in Hades II on today's GR Live

HQ

Hades II officially launches today, and in celebration of the game jumping from Early Access to a 1.0 launch we'll be checking it out later on GR Live. Supergiant's roguelike sequel to Hades has been lingering in Early Access for a year, providing new bosses and content, but keeping the story behind closed doors.

We won't be digging too deep into any spoilers on today's GR Live, but we will be showcasing the game in all its glory on our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. As always, you can also watch on our very own GR Live Homepage.

It's worth noting we'll be playing Hades II on PC, so we can't show off the game's performance on the Nintendo Switch 2, but it will be launching on that platform later today as well. If you want more of our in-depth thoughts, check out our full review here. Death to Chronos and see you later!