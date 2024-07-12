We're kicking people's heads in Anger Foot on today's GR Live

HQ

Free Lives' Anger Foot is out now, and to celebrate the game's launch, we'll be checking out the first hour on today's GR Live. If you're not aware, Anger Foot is a first-person shooter which largely revolves around your shoe and using it to kick various things.

You can kick people, doors, walls, and more in the game, as well as use plenty of guns to get rid of your never-ending anger. We'll be starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, giving you a look at the early stages of Anger Foot. Join us on the GR Live Homepage.

If you want to check out our more in-depth thoughts in the meantime, you can check out our full review of the game here.