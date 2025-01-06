We're just a few days into 2025, and layoffs have already hit the gaming industry

HQ

2023 and 2024 were horrible years for layoffs in the gaming industry, and even though our hopes for 2025 were different, it seems it might follow the same trend. Just a couple of days into the year, Netmarble F&C - a subsidiary of mobile game creator Netmarble - has laid off 20 staff.

That's about 25% of its total workforce, and not a great way to usher in the new year for those losing their jobs. Korean outlet YNA (via Insider Gaming) reports that Netmarble F&C is currently working on Demis Reborn, which is scheduled to release some time this year. However, with the layoffs at the company, it's possible that this date will be pushed back.

Also, the game has already undergone significant art style and atmosphere changes in order to better suit an adult audience. We'll have to see if this is just a blip in terms of trends, or if the gaming industry is set for another year of layoffs.