Square Enix's remake of the 1995 SNES RPG Trials of Mana released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch last week and today, we're trying the remake out on stream. If you want to join us and check the game out, alternatively just to chat with us (we'd love to have you), make sure to visit our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).

Did you pick up Trials of Mana at launch?