We're jumping into Shadow Warrior 3 early on today's GR Live

While Shadow Warrior 3 doesn't officially launch until tomorrow, we're going to be getting a head start by checking out the game a little early on today's GR Live. That's right, we're going to be jumping in and checking out the first few chapters of the game for ourselves in a few hours to see how this threequel's chaotic action stacks up.

We're going to be live starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where our very own Rebeca will be checking out this colourful and fluid-looking title for herself. We'll be able to experience the first four chapters, so be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage to see how Flying Wild Hog's action-FPS is shaping up ahead of its imminent release.

Until we go live, make sure to also check out the latest trailer for Shadow Warrior 3 below, to get an idea of what we'll be in store for.