We're jumping into Midwinter Entertainment's Scavengers on today's GR Live

We're heading into the weekend with another GR Live stream, and this time we're going to be taking a look at the latest title developed by Midwinter Entertainment, Scavengers. This strategic shooter combines PvP and PvE together across a frozen wasteland, to make for a unique take on sandbox multiplayer.

We'll be going live at the usual time of 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to see how Dori fares in this free-to-play title.

If you want to see what we thought about the game in the meantime, check out our preview of Scavengers over here.