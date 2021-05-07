Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Scavengers

We're jumping into Midwinter Entertainment's Scavengers on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the PvPvE hybrid title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We're heading into the weekend with another GR Live stream, and this time we're going to be taking a look at the latest title developed by Midwinter Entertainment, Scavengers. This strategic shooter combines PvP and PvE together across a frozen wasteland, to make for a unique take on sandbox multiplayer.

We'll be going live at the usual time of 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to see how Dori fares in this free-to-play title.

If you want to see what we thought about the game in the meantime, check out our preview of Scavengers over here.

Scavengers

Related texts

Scavengers Preview

Scavengers Preview
PREVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We played three matches of Midwinter Entertainment's latest multiplayer title.

Scavengers - E3 Hands-On Impressions

Scavengers - E3 Hands-On Impressions
PREVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

We got to adventure in a ruined world, and while it wasn't our lucky day, we enjoyed our early look at Scavengers and its approach to 'co-opetition'.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy