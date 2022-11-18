Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me

We're jumping back into The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me on today's GR Live

Join us as we look to experience more of Supermassive Games' latest horror outing.

Despite the fact that it only launched The Quarry a few months ago, during the summer, Supermassive Games is back at it now, by also debuting the latest instalment into The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Known as The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, this game is regarded as the final chapter in the first season of the game series, and sees a group of documentary film makers heading to a replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes' Murder Castle, where they soon find themselves in a pretty horrible situation.

To see how the story unfolds and leads to this, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET to catch our very own Rebeca, as she looks to take on the first hour of this horror title.

And until we do start, be sure to read our thoughts on The Devil in Me right here.

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me

REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

Despite trying to enrich the formula with new mechanics, the fourth instalment of the horror anthology still suffers from the same problems as the previous ones.



