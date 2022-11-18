We're jumping back into The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me on today's GR Live

HQ

Despite the fact that it only launched The Quarry a few months ago, during the summer, Supermassive Games is back at it now, by also debuting the latest instalment into The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Known as The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, this game is regarded as the final chapter in the first season of the game series, and sees a group of documentary film makers heading to a replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes' Murder Castle, where they soon find themselves in a pretty horrible situation.

To see how the story unfolds and leads to this, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET to catch our very own Rebeca, as she looks to take on the first hour of this horror title.

And until we do start, be sure to read our thoughts on The Devil in Me right here.