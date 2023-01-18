Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Omno

We're journeying through an ancient world of wonders in Omno on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the adorable adventure game.

We're continuing our GR Live efforts for the week later today, by turning our attention to the adorable adventure game, Omno. Coming from the sole developer, Jonas Manke, this game sees players exploring an ancient world of wonders, and with the game's recent addition to the PS Plus catalogue, we figured there's no better time to check it out.

To join me on this adventure, be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to catch the first hour of this striking title.

And for a teaser of what's to come, be sure to also catch the game's launch trailer below.

Omno

