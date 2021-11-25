We're journeying back to the Sinnoh region within Pokémon Brilliant Diamond on today's GR Live

HQ

On today's live show we are going to be spending some time with one of the biggest Nintendo releases of the year. We're of course talking about the "faithful remake" of Pokémon Diamond that landed on the eShop late last week. Brilliant Diamond refreshes the original adventures visuals, and it contains brand-new features, such as Poke Ball stickers, trainer outfits, and the post-game location Ramanas Park. The Gen 4 games have long been fan-favourites, and the remake strives to be the superior version.

We'll be going live on our GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where our host Kieran will be picking up his adventure right before Crasher Wake's gym.