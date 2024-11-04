We're joining the Veilguard on today's GR Live

HQ

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been out for a few days now. If you've not yet bought the game for yourself, you'll have likely seen a lot of conversations around it. But, if you're not looking to join in on the noise and just want to see what the game is like, you'll want to hop into today's GR Live.

We'll be going over the first hour of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, so don't expect any proper spoilers. Also, considering how detailed it is, imagine a lot of that time will be spent in the character creator.

As usual, you can join the stream either from the GR Live Homepage or by accessing our YouTube and Twitch pages. The stream will start at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET as well, so be sure to come on down if you can. In the meantime, you can read our review here if you want some in-depth thoughts.