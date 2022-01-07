We're joining the Phantom Thieves in Persona 5 Strikers on today's GR Live

HQ

We're rounding out yet another week of GR Live streams today by taking a look at Atlus' action game Persona 5 Strikers. Currently available as part of this month's PlayStation Plus offering, we're going to be diving into the well-received game for a couple of hours, where we will be joining the Phantom Thieves to take the fight to the corruption that is overtaking Japan.

To catch us as we unravel this adventure, be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to join in on two hours of action. While we're only a few hours from going live, to tie you over until then, be sure to read our review of Persona 5 Strikers here, and also catch the game's launch trailer below to get an idea of the sorts of chaos we'll be getting up to.