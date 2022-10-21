Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 5 Royal

We're joining the Phantom Thieves in Persona 5 Royal on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Atlus' critically-acclaimed title now that it has arrived on multiple more platforms.

HQ

While Persona 5 Royal originally came out years ago on PS4, the title is finally debuting on more platforms (Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch) today. Bringing the critically-acclaimed JRPG to more fans, to celebrate this launch, we're going to be suiting up and joining the Phantom Thieves on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and checking out the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to experience a wedge of this iconic title as we head into the weekend.

And until we do go live, be sure to read our thoughts on Persona 5 Royal here, and also catch a trailer below.

HQ
Persona 5 Royal

