We're joining the Phantom Thieves in Persona 5 Royal on today's GR Live

While Persona 5 Royal originally came out years ago on PS4, the title is finally debuting on more platforms (Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch) today. Bringing the critically-acclaimed JRPG to more fans, to celebrate this launch, we're going to be suiting up and joining the Phantom Thieves on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and checking out the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to experience a wedge of this iconic title as we head into the weekend.

And until we do go live, be sure to read our thoughts on Persona 5 Royal here, and also catch a trailer below.