Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

We're jetting off to the grimdark far future on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

CRPGs are seemingly making a big comeback, and Owlcat's latest game is yet another example of 2023 delivering us a sprawling, epic setting for us to get lost in where our decisions matter and we shape the world or worlds around us.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a game that encapsulates the grand scale of the Games Workshop setting while making you feel like a part of it. Take control of a myriad of characters and meet even more interesting faces, fight the enemies of mankind in turn-based combat, and explore the dark reaches of the galaxy.

If you're looking to get a taste of the action, we'll be streaming the first hour of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader at our usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, and you can find the stream on the GR Live Homepage. See you there!

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

