We're identifying zombies in Quarantine Zone: The Last Check on today's GR Live

Today, we'll be playing through Quarantine Zone: The Last Check on GR Live, as we seek to put a stop to an outbreak of a zombie virus within a quarantined zone before it can kick off fully.

In the game, which currently has attracted more than a million wishlists with its demo alone, you'll be deciding which survivors you can and can't let into your precious quarantine zone. You'll check people for all signs of disease, build a base, and ensure that anyone showing the slightest hint of infection is dealt with swiftly.

As always, you can check out the livestream right here on our very own GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook streams. As always, we'll be starting at 16:00 BST, so if you want to help spot signs of zombie bites and chat about the Nintendo Partner Direct, feel free to drop in.