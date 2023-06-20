We're hunting Xenomorphs in Aliens: Dark Descent on today's GR Live

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams today, by turning our attention to Tindalos Interactive's action title, Aliens: Dark Descent. Seeing a team of Colonial Marines crash landing on the planet Lethe, the crew will need to fight back against a Xenomorph horde, all in the effort of discovering what caused the outbreak to begin in the first place.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the title all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds and also be sure to read our review of Aliens: Dark Descent here to get an idea of our thoughts on the action-packed game.