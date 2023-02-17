We're hunting Kemono in Wild Hearts on today's GR Live

HQ

We're rounding out this week of stacked GR Live streams by taking a look at the latest title to come from EA and Koei Tecmo's Omega Force. Known as Wild Hearts, this Monster Hunter-type game asks players to hunt deadly and terrifying creatures that have been imbued with the powers of nature and are known as Kemono.

With plenty of action promised, we'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET to check out the first hour of Wild Hearts, all at the GR Live homepage.

And ahead of this all kicking off, be sure to also check out our opinions of Wild Hearts in our review right here, and catch the game's story trailer for a sneak peek at what we'll be in store for.