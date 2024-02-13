English
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

We're hunting dark spirits in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Join us for an hour of Don't Nod's new action adventure game.

Don't Nod, the studio behind Life is Strange, Jusant, and Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, has put out an incredible amount of games in the last 12 months, but perhaps our favourite among the bunch is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

The action adventure game launched yesterday, and today we'll be checking out the first hour in another GR Live. Join us on the GR Live Homepage from 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET as we head to New Eden, a new colony where settlers are dealing with malevolent spirits.

While you wait for the stream to start, why not check out our review of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden?

