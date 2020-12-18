We're hosting the Call of Duty: Warzone Rebirth Rumble on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Join us today for a chance to win Astro Gaming gear when we livestream eight Nordic Teams, battling it out for not only Astro Gear, but also ice cold cash.

This 18th of December between 4pm and 7pm GMT / 5pm and 8pm CET, we celebrate the launch of Season One with a Rebirth Island tournament, and you can watch the Rebirth Island Rumble tournament right here at the GR Live homepage. Sweden is represented by teams led by Michi, Dopest and Tejbz, while Norway is represented by ThomasPaste, Amelie Snøløs and Sunni. From Denmark hails Jaxstyle, and Finland has sent in LaeppaStream.

During the livestream, we will pick out the most remarkable comment, whether that is the funniest, most in-depth analysis or just the most spot-on comment for what is happening on the battlefield, rewarding the commenter with a Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War A10 headset from Astro Gaming.

You can see watch the live stream on our GR Live here.