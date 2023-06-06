Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Diablo IV

We're hosting a two-hour Diablo IV stream today

Join us for the first couple of hours of Blizzard's RPG.

Diablo IV has arrived. After a few days of Early Access for those who picked up the Ultimate Edition of the game, Blizzard's anticipated RPG has now debuted on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Xbox One and Series X/S consoles.

With this launch in mind, we're going to be dedicating today's GR Live stream to Diablo IV, where I will be hosting a special two-hour long stream, where I will dive into the game and play through the opening couple of hours. You can catch the stream at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

And if you haven't already, be sure to also read our thoughts on Diablo IV in our review here.

Diablo IV

