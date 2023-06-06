We're hosting a two-hour Diablo IV stream today

HQ

Diablo IV has arrived. After a few days of Early Access for those who picked up the Ultimate Edition of the game, Blizzard's anticipated RPG has now debuted on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Xbox One and Series X/S consoles.

With this launch in mind, we're going to be dedicating today's GR Live stream to Diablo IV, where I will be hosting a special two-hour long stream, where I will dive into the game and play through the opening couple of hours. You can catch the stream at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

And if you haven't already, be sure to also read our thoughts on Diablo IV in our review here.