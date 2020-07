You're watching Advertisements

Developer Crema Games' adorable early access adventure-MMORPG title Temtem received the first part (out of three) of the Kisiwa update fairly recently (recently enough that we've yet to show the update on stream, at least) and today, we're bringing our creature friends to Kisiwa island. Want to join us as we head into the unknown?

Join our virtual expedition by hopping over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).