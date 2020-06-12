We're hopping into Disintegration on today's GR Live stream

You're watching Advertisements

Disintegration, the tactical shooter from developer V1 Interactive is releasing for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week on June 16 and we already have our review up for you to check out. If you'd rather check the game out in video form, we're hopping into the game on today's regular GR Live stream (we're also hosting a special stream of The Last of Us an hour earlier) and you're welcome to join us in chat.

If you wish to do so, make sure to visit our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).