Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Disintegration

We're hopping into Disintegration on today's GR Live stream

V1 Interactive's tactical shooter Disintegration is set to release next week and we're playing it on today's stream.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Disintegration, the tactical shooter from developer V1 Interactive is releasing for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week on June 16 and we already have our review up for you to check out. If you'd rather check the game out in video form, we're hopping into the game on today's regular GR Live stream (we're also hosting a special stream of The Last of Us an hour earlier) and you're welcome to join us in chat.

If you wish to do so, make sure to visit our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).

Disintegration

Related texts

DisintegrationScore

Disintegration
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"You can clearly feel the influence of Halo and, with a little refinement, Disintegration could grow to be outstanding."



Loading next content