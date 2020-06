You're watching Advertisements

We're headed for Gehenna to hopefully save the population of Vestige, which has been overrun by Devil Riders gang, by order of the Sheriff. Borderlands 3 just received its third story DLC Bounty of Blood - A Fistful of Redemption and we're trying it out on today's stream.

The Devil Riders are going down (hopefully) and if you want to join in to see us potentially kick some wild west ass, head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).