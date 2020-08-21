LIVE

Battletoads
news
Battletoads

We're hopping into Battletoads on GR Live today

A classic has returned and today we're diving in to see what it has to offer.

Battletoads has returned this week after more than 20-years away. This time it's Dlala Studios that has handled development, with Rare taking a backseat while it focuses on Sea of Thieves and upcoming project Everwild. Anyway, I digress...

Today on GR Live, starting at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, Kieran is going to be diving into Battletoads from the top, and he'll play through as much of the game as he can during the subsequent two-hours of the stream. Will the return of the cult-classic prove as challenging as the games of old? Tune in this afternoon to find out.

Battletoads

