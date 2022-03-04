We're hitting the track on Gran Turismo 7 on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the global release date of the latest title in Polyphony Digital's iconic racing series, Gran Turismo. Bringing the racer to PlayStation 5, Gran Turismo 7 is serving up over 420 cars to head to the 90+ tracks with, as well as a GT Campaign, Arcade mode, and a GT Simulation Mode.

Needless to say, there's plenty to look forward to in-game if you are a racing fan, and we're going to be exploring and checking out a bunch of what GT7 offers for ourselves on today's GR Live stream.

Starting at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Dori will be hosting and putting pedal to the metal for the typical two hour duration. You can catch all the action at the GR Live homepage when we start, and until we do so, can get a teaser of what is to come by reading our review of Gran Turismo 7 here, and by checking out the opening movie below.