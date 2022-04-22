We're hitting the track in MotoGP 22 on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the global launch day for Milestone's latest racing title, the motorcycle simulator MotoGP 22. Available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, this title is looking to build on the format and gameplay that the series is known for, with better graphics and a deeper campaign experience, and to see whether it stacks up with that, we're going to be hitting the track and burning some rubber on today's GR Live.

That's right, to see us into the weekend, I will be hosting and playing two hours of MotoGP 22, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. You can find the action at the GR Live homepage in a few hours, so be sure to drop by and join me as I look to earn some trophies and hopefully not crash too often.

Until we do start, be sure to also see our extended thoughts on MotoGP 22 as part of our review here.