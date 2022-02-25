We're hitting the track in Grid Legends on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is a pretty significant day for Codemasters, as it marks the launch of Grid Legends, the sequel to 2019's Grid. This game is likely the first time we'll be seeing the influence of Codemasters' new owner and publisher, EA in its works, as F1 2021 came out a few months after the acquisition was officially completed.

With this in mind, we're going to be diving into Grid Legends on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hitting the track for some high-octane racing action starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. You can catch us at the typical place of the GR Live homepage when we go live, to join us as we tackle the game's opening two hours.

Until then, be sure to watch the launch trailer for Grid Legends below, to get an idea of what sort of racing gameplay we'll be in store for when we go live.