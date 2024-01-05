We're hitting the track in Fortnite Rocket Racing on today's GR Live

HQ

Fortnite had a very busy end of 2023, as the Epic Games-developed battle royale launched not only a well-received Lego mode, but also a rhythm mode, and an arcade racing mode too built by Rocket League creators Psyonix.

As we've already taken a look at the other modes in former GR Live streams, we're rounding out the trinity by making Rocket Racing the focus of today's episode of GR Live, where at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through an hour of the mode.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to see what she thinks of the mode.