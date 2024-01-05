Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

We're hitting the track in Fortnite Rocket Racing on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the recently released game mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fortnite had a very busy end of 2023, as the Epic Games-developed battle royale launched not only a well-received Lego mode, but also a rhythm mode, and an arcade racing mode too built by Rocket League creators Psyonix.

As we've already taken a look at the other modes in former GR Live streams, we're rounding out the trinity by making Rocket Racing the focus of today's episode of GR Live, where at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through an hour of the mode.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to see what she thinks of the mode.

Fortnite

Related texts



Loading next content