We're hitting the track for some WRC 10 on today's GR Live

Later today, we're going to be heading into the weekend as fast as possible, by strapping in and revving our engines and taking to the track in Nacon and KT Racing's latest racing game, WRC 10. We're going to be exploring what this latest instalment of the long-running series has to offer, diving into the very game that is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the WRC competition.

As per usual, you'll be able to catch all of the action at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where Ben will be hosting for two hours later today.

And if you're looking for some more WRC 10 content to tie you over until then, be sure to check out our review, and even an interview we did with Alain Jarniou below.