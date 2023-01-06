We're hitting the streets in Need for Speed Unbound on today's GR Live

HQ

We're wrapping up another week of GR Live streams today by taking a look at one of December 2022's biggest releases. Following its debut recently, we're going to be hitting the streets and looking to make a name for ourselves around Lakeshore City, by winning some high-octane races.

If you are interested in catching some high-speed racing action, be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where I will be hosting and playing through the first hour of Criterion's racing title.

And until we do start, be sure to also read our full thoughts on Need for Speed Unbound in our review right here.