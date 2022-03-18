Cookies

Shredders

We're hitting the slopes in Shredders on today's GR Live

Join us as we jump into FoamPunch's snowboarding title.

HQ

A couple of days ago, FoamPunch released the snowboarding video game Shredders, a title that tasks players with hitting the slopes and doing all kinds of gnarly tricks in the bid for stardom. It's a game that has launched to a very positive response on Steam, and is also available on Game Pass for PC, console, and cloud players.

With the game only being out for a couple of days, we're going to be jumping into Shredders on today's GR Live stream, where I will be hosting and looking to make a name for myself in the extreme sport, starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch the action when we kick off.

Until we do begin, be sure to read our thoughts on Shredders here, and catch a trailer below.

Shredders

ShreddersScore

Shredders
REVIEW. Written by Ingo Delinger

We've hit the slopes in FoamPunch's snowboarding title.



