We're hitting the operating room in Surgeon Simulator 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week, Bossa Studios brought the sequel to Surgeon Simulator to Steam and consoles, bringing more outright crazy physics-based activities to extend this daft surgical saga. Surgeon Simulator 2 is that very game and features a wild campaign set in the Bossa Labs Medical Facility, which tasks players with once again saving the life of the tragically unlucky Bob, who once again finds himself on the operating table.

To check out the game alongside us, we're going to be up on the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where Rebeca will be taking Surgeon Simulator 2 for a spin for a couple of hours.

And if you're interested in checking out what sort of nonsense we're going to be getting up to, you can check out the launch trailer below, or likewise dive into the game yourself today as it is available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.