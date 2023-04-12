Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

EA Sports PGA Tour

We're hitting the links in EA Sports PGA Tour on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of EA's latest golf title.

HQ

Masters weekend is behind us, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of golf to look forward to. As EA recently just launched its return to the world of digital golf, in the form of EA Sports PGA Tour, many of you have no doubt been taking to the most historic and iconic courses around the world to test yourself against the best golfers.

While we have already reviewed EA Sports PGA Tour (you can read our thoughts here), we're going to be returning to this sports title on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and looking to play through an hour of the game, all starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action and find a trailer for the game below.

HQ
EA Sports PGA Tour

