We're hitting the green in Cursed to Golf on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Chuhai Labs dungeon crawling sports game.

Around a month ago, Chuhai Labs launched its dungeon crawling golf-like adventure game, Cursed to Golf, a title that asks players to escape Golf Purgatory by becoming a golfing legend and literally driving, chipping, and putting your way to freedom.

With that launch in mind, we've decided that today makes for a great opportunity to hit the green, and that's why we're going to be jumping into Cursed to Golf on today's GR Live. Join us for an hour of the game starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, at the GR Live homepage, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting.

And before we do go live, be sure to also catch a trailer of Cursed to Golf below.

