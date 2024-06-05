We're hiring! Think you have what it takes to join the Gamereactor Live team?

HQ

Do you think you have what it takes to join the Gamereactor team? We're currently in the process of looking for new members to join the Gamereactor Live squad and to help us grow and develop our live streaming efforts.

We're currently looking for new members to join the team on a part-time basis to help expand our live streaming effort. The responsibilities of this role including being comfortable when on-camera, the ability to moderate Gamereactor's social communities, a passion to work with the video team and wider editorial staff to arrange and organise streams, and the availability to occasionally work unusual hours to cover live events and major launches, particularly during the summer event season. You can see a summary of the responsibilities and qualifications required for the role below.

Responsibilities for a Gamereactor Streamer?



The candidate will be comfortable and capable of hosting several streams every week.



Ability to manage and moderate the Gamereactor community interacting with streams.



Working with the global team consisting of editors based around Europe to organise and schedule streams.



Punctuality and reliability is a must.



Familiar with cameras and video/streaming production software.



Able to work unusual hours to cover events and major launches - more so during event season.



Qualifications for a Gamereactor Streamer?



Fluent in written and spoken English.



Based in the UK.



Comfortable and happy to work on-camera.



Able to organise and work independently when required.



Knowledgeable and interested in working in and learning more about the games industry.



If you think you're the right person for the job, be sure to send an application for this role by sending a CV and Cover Letter to: [email protected]