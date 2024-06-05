We're hiring! Think you have what it takes to join the Gamereactor Live team?

Do you think you have what it takes to join the Gamereactor team? We're currently in the process of looking for new members to join the Gamereactor Live squad and to help us grow and develop our live streaming efforts.
We're currently looking for new members to join the team on a part-time basis to help expand our live streaming effort. The responsibilities of this role including being comfortable when on-camera, the ability to moderate Gamereactor's social communities, a passion to work with the video team and wider editorial staff to arrange and organise streams, and the availability to occasionally work unusual hours to cover live events and major launches, particularly during the summer event season. You can see a summary of the responsibilities and qualifications required for the role below.
If you think you're the right person for the job, be sure to send an application for this role by sending a CV and Cover Letter to: [email protected]