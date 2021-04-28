We're heading to the track for some MotoGP 21 on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by taking a look at the Milestone-developed racing title MotoGP 21, later today. We'll be heading to the track for some fast-paced, adrenaline-fuelled action, with Ben in the driver's seat, so be sure to drop by if you want to see check out this racer in all of its glory.

We'll be live at the same time as usual, 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, at the GR Live homepage. And, if you're looking for more MotoGP 21 content to tie you over until then, be sure to check out our review of the title over here, and the launch trailer below.