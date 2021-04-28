Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
MotoGP 21

We're heading to the track for some MotoGP 21 on today's GR Live

Join us for some adrenaline-fuelled fun.

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by taking a look at the Milestone-developed racing title MotoGP 21, later today. We'll be heading to the track for some fast-paced, adrenaline-fuelled action, with Ben in the driver's seat, so be sure to drop by if you want to see check out this racer in all of its glory.

We'll be live at the same time as usual, 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, at the GR Live homepage. And, if you're looking for more MotoGP 21 content to tie you over until then, be sure to check out our review of the title over here, and the launch trailer below.

MotoGP 21

