We're heading to the town of Redfall on today's GR Live

Today is a big day for Xbox, Bethesda, and Arkane, as the latter has officially launched its latest title, the vampiric action game, Redfall. Taking players to the quaint coastal town of Redfall to fight back against a vampire threat that has isolated the town from the outside world and even blocked out the sun, this game asks players to hunt the bloodsucking monsters and to figure out just how the came to be, either alone or with some friends.

While we've already reviewed the game, we're also going to be dedicating today's GR Live stream to Redfall, where starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting an playing the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop and catch the game in action, and also take a look at the launch trailer for Redfall below for a glimpse of what is to come.