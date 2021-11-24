We're heading to the Shadow Isles in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story on today's GR Live

HQ

It was just last week when Riot Forge surprise launched two of its League of Legends spinoff games as part of its celebrations highlighting the final three episodes of the Arcane Netflix TV series. Those very games were Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (a rhythm-runner based on the Champion Ziggs) and the turn-based RPG by Airship Syndicate, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

We recently published a review of the latter, and to follow up on that, we're also going to be diving into the title on our GR Live stream later today.

We'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET for two hours, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to join in on the fun.

As for what exactly Ruined King is about, the game follows a bunch of Champions from League of Legends as they band up to head to the Shadow Isles to discover the secrets of the deadly Black Mist that is seeping across Runeterra. You can take a look at the launch trailer for the game below.