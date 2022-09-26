We're heading to the Rainbow Isle for Slime Rancher 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

Just last week, on Thursday to be exact, developer Monomi Park launched their adorable sequel, Slime Rancher 2, into Early Access on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. The game launched to a rather impressive reception, and within hours broke sales records for the studio. With this being the case, we figured today is a great time to dive into some Slime Rancher 2 ourselves.

And with that being the case, later today, at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, you can drop by the GR Live homepage, to catch an hour of Slime Rancher 2, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting for the stream's duration.

And until that time, be sure to check out a trailer for Slime Rancher 2 below, or even jump right into the game yourself, as it is currently available on Game Pass for both PC and Xbox players.