We're heading to the Mexican skies in Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week was a pretty busy one for the gaming industry as we got several releases within quite a close time frame. As Dusk Falls, Stray, Live A Live, and even Forza Horizon 5's Hot Wheels expansion all launched, and we've slowly been working through each of these games on our daily GR Live streams.

With As Dusk Falls and Stray already in the books, we're turning our attention to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels today, where starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and checking out the first hour of the expansion. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch all of the action as it unfolds.

And until we do start, be sure to also read our review of the Hot Wheels expansion right here and check out a trailer for the new batch of content below.