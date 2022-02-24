Cookies

Elden Ring

We're heading to the Lands Between in Elden Ring on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into the first two hours of FromSoftware's highly-acclaimed action-RPG.

HQ

Yesterday, reviews for Elden Ring dropped, and they revealed an incredibly highly-acclaimed title that has one of the highest scores of all-time (the PS5 version is currently 18th on Metacritic's all-time charts). Tomorrow, or rather in a few hours, Elden Ring will officially launch in Europe, meaning players will soon be able to dive into the Lands Between for themselves. Between these two, we're going to be jumping into the game ourselves, as part of the latest GR Live stream.

That's right, ahead of its European launch, we're going to be exploring FromSoftware's latest action-RPG for two hours starting from 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. We'll be live at the usual place of the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to check out the start of the game, ahead of being able to sink some time in yourself.

Until we start, be sure to also catch our opinions on Elden Ring in our review here, or in our video review below.

HQ
Elden Ring

