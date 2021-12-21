We're heading to the Lake on today's GR Live

A few days ago, as we've come to expect, Xbox dropped a whole bunch of fresh games onto Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. One of those very titles was the well-received indie adventure from Gamious, Lake, a charming tale that sees players jump into the shoes of Meredith Weiss as she leaves the city behind to head back to her hometown to deliver mail for a fortnight.

With Lake joining the service, we thought it would be a great opportunity to check out this adventure for ourselves as part of today's GR Live. That's right, at the usual place of the GR Live homepage, at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, we're going to be diving into Lake for a couple of hours, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting.

While you can check Lake out for yourself today, if you aren't too familiar with this title, be sure to watch some gameplay from the demo of Lake below.