We're heading to the Emerald Isle on the next stage of Eivor's journey in today's GR Live

We're back later today with another GR Live stream, and for this time we're going to be exploring the next stage of Eivor's saga in the first Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion, Wrath of the Druids. With this one taking Eivor to the Emerald Isle, we're going to be facing off against some new Druid enemies who are looking to bring the Irish and Danish kings that reside in Ireland to its knees.

As per usual, you can join us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of Viking-related action, with Ben hosting. And, if you're looking for some more Wrath of the Druids content to tie you over until we start, you can check out our review of the DLC here, and catch the expansion trailer below.