We're heading to the dusty town of Sandrock on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the Early Access launch of Pathea Games' sequel, My Time at Sandrock. This game sees players heading to the dusty town of Sandrock to help the locals restore the once great place back to its former glory. With the ability to build various objects and tools, and explore deep caverns and the sweltering nearby lands, packed with all kinds of hostile and dangerous foes, we figured there's no better time than the present to jump into the life-sim title.

To this end, be sure to join Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to catch her as she starts her journey and begins to help the locals and build all sorts of wacky creations. Rebeca will be live for the typical one hour, so be sure to drop by to say hello.

And until we do start, be sure to read our thoughts on My Time at Sandrock in our Early Access impressions here.