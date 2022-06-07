Cookies

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

We're heading to the Bretons' homeland in The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle on tomorrow's GR Live

Join us as we jump into the next major expansion for Zenimax Online Studios MMORPG.

HQ

Update: We're going to be making a small change to the original plans and will now be checking out The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle on tomorrow's GR Live (June 8). Be sure to drop by tomorrow at the usual time when we look to explore what the homeland of the Bretons' is serving up.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

Yesterday marked the official launch date for the next major expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online. This time taking players to the homeland of the Bretons, this expansion is known as High Isle, and is bringing a storyline framed around conspiracy, a new set of locations including dense jungles and stone castles, and is even adding a new card-based minigame called Tale of Tribute.

With so much fresh content to dive into, we're going to be leaping into High Isle on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing for an extended two-hour duration today. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to catch all the action as it unfolds.

And until we do start, be sure to check out a trailer for High Isle below.

HQ
The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

