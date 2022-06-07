We're heading to the Bretons' homeland in The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the official launch date for the next major expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online. This time taking players to the homeland of the Bretons, this expansion is known as High Isle, and is bringing a storyline framed around conspiracy, a new set of locations including dense jungles and stone castles, and is even adding a new card-based minigame called Tale of Tribute.

With so much fresh content to dive into, we're going to be leaping into High Isle on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing for an extended two-hour duration today. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to catch all the action as it unfolds.

And until we do start, be sure to check out a trailer for High Isle below.