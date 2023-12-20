Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We're heading to the blocky world of Lego Fortnite in today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of bricks, tricks, and more in this survival spin-off.

If you've not yet tried it out for yourself, Lego Fortnite isn't just a reskinned version of the base game with blocky characters. No, my sweet summer child, this is something different entirely.

It's a survival game with new combat mechanics, crafting, and more for you to enjoy alongside a Lego version of your in-game skin. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, you can join us for an hour of Lego Fortnite starting at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET today.

Check it out on the GR Live Homepage. See you there!

