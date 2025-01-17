We're heading to the battleground of the gods on today's GR Live

HQ

We're capping off this week by once again hosting a GR Live stream. For today's instalment, I'll be hosting and heading back to the battleground of the gods to check out Smite 2 now that it has received a major update and become entirely free-to-play.

While you can head over here to learn all about what's new in the MOBA sequel, to catch today's GR Live you can head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, for an hour of divine action.

Otherwise, be sure to keep an eye out over the weekend for more Smite 2 news, as the annual world championship event is taking place, with a Titan Talk update planned for Sunday, January 19 at 19:00 GMT / 20:00 CET.