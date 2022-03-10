We're heading to Svartalfheim in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dawn of Ragnarök on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the release date for the latest expansion in Ubisoft's massive open world adventure, Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Unlike its predecessors, Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris, this one, Dawn of Ragnarök will take Eivor on another mythical trip, as the protagonist steps into the shoes of the All-Father, Odin (Havi) to head to the realm of Svartalfheim in search of his kidnapped son, Baldr.

It's a formidable tale that introduces an entirely new world to explore, as well as a range of new features, such as magical abilities known as Hugr-Rip and even a new weapon, the Atgier, all of which are handy for fighting back against the Musphel forces that are invading the realm of the dwarves.

With plenty of content to chew through, we're going to be diving into Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dawn of Ragnarök on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and starting my journey through this new expansion. As per usual, this means starting at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and streaming for two hours at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to catch the action.